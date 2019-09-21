School bus involved in fatal crash in Prospect Township

PROSPECT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after police said his vehicle ran through an intersection and was hit by a school bus.

Ohio State Highway Patrol out of the Marion post responded to the crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday.

According to OSHP, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jeremy J. Holsinger Jr., 29, was traveling north on Gooding Road when it failed to yield at the intersection of Route 47.

A 2010 Blue Bird School Bus driven by Beverly Tidd, 61, of Prospect, was traveling west on Route 47 and struck the Cavalier on its passenger side, police said.

Both the bus and the Cavalier continued off the right side of the roadway and into a cornfield.

Holsinger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There were two middle school students on the bus at the time of the crash. One of the students was taken to Marion General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Tidd was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, also for non-life threatening injuries.

Holsinger was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

The accident remains under investigation.