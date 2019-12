TARLTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a report of a crash involving a school bus near the Fairfield and Pickaway County line.

It’s happening on State Route 159 near Tarlton, according to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, the crash involved a school bus and another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what school district the bus belongs to.