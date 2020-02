COLUMBUS (WCMH)– A South-Western City School bus was involved in a crash with ambulance Thursday.

Columbus firefighters say the bus was traveling westbound on Grener Avenue when the crash occurred near W. Broad.

There were no kids on the bus, but two adults were transported in stable condition to the hospital.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, it’s unknown if there were patients in the ambulance and no one from the medical crew was transported to the hospital.