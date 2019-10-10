Scene 75 Entertainment Center opens Friday at Tuttle mall

(COLUMBUS) — A 225,000 square-foot indoor family entertainment center will open at Tuttle mall on Friday.

Scene 75 Entertainment Center, which bills itself as the largest indoor entertainment center in the country, opens at noon, officials announced on Facebook.

It features 19 different attractions including an indoor roller coaster, indoor go-karts, a two-story laser tag arena, more than 200 arcade games, a 36 foot tall drop tower, motion simulators, next-generation batting cages, an inflata-park, blacklight miniature golf, bumper cars, escape rooms, karaoke, archery tag, and more, according to a press release.

Officials expect to attract more than 400,000 visitors per year, officials said.

It also has a “huge” prize room, a banquet hall, nine party rooms, a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, officials said.

“We know that it has been a long process for all, including our team and our fans, so from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your patience, your support and your friendships – we are truly nothing without you! When you visit us in person, we hope you will understand the time and dedication required to convert a vacant store into a metropolis of fun,” said CEO Jonah Sandle said.

Scene75 Entertainment, which operates several similar centers around the country, has said the Columbus location will be almost twice the size of its previous locations, and about four times the size of most industry competitors, making it the largest in the United States.

Scene75’s operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The entertainment center is closed on Monday and Tuesdays for private events.