Scarlet and Pray: Local priest, OSU superfan rejoices over Buckeyes’ return

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On and off the field, Ohio State football is renowned for its history, tradition, and game-day rituals.

To many fans, it is more than a sport — it’s a religion of sorts. The Buckeyes returning to the field this season comes as answered prayers to some fans.

Father Tim Lynch, a resident priest at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Columbus, never gave up hope his Buckeyes would be back.

“Thank you for this wonderful gift to Buckeye Nation and Go Bucks!” said Lynch who was born and raised in Columbus.

“I fell to my knees in Thanksgiving,” he said. “God answers many other peoples’ prayers, but not always mine.”

Lynch talked about how the Buckeyes culture runs through his veins.

“I grew up bleeding scarlet and gray, and I’ve been praying for the Buckeyes this entire time,” he said.

His mother, Julie, and a couple of his siblings graduated from The Ohio State University, and former OSU head coach Jim Tressel is a long-time family friend.

“The culture in Columbus is really a culture of love of football,” Lynch said. “It all started with Woody Hayes for us, of course, and it’s gone all the way through the great coaches we’ve had.”

Although Lynch understands there are many important things to pray for around the world, he says football being back in Columbus brings a gleam of hope.

“For Buckeye Nation, this is just glory in the middle of a pandemic,” said Lynch. “I think St. Paul says it best when ‘Two or more are gathered in my name, I’m present’ and when all of Buckeye Nation is and all their prayers are lifted up, God is present and he’s on our side. Go Bucks!”