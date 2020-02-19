Scams getting harder to spot warns Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new scam and this one can be hard to spot.

Scammers are pretending to be law enforcement using mirrored numbers that much the sheriff’s office number, the scammers tell people they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they owe money. Laurel Durrett received that call on Tuesday.

“It’s so legitimate from the get go you don’t even question that what comes next is leading you down a path of scam,” said Durrett.

Durrett is a licensed psychotherapist and the person on the phone told her she had missed a court appearance as an expert witness but soon after she began to see red flags, like where she could purchase a voucher for this warrant.

“The second Kroger came out of his mouth I just laughed and said this is a scam I’m going to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and they hung up on me,” said Durrett.



Durrett is not alone in thinking these calls can be rather convincing. Marc Gofstein with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that the scams are getting more and more believable and these people work hard to make citizens fall for them.

“They’ll go on, they’ll find an actual detective, chief, or major or someone in authority where you can go check online, you can research find out this person really does exist so it must be authentic, it’s not,” said Gofstein.

Gofstein wants people to know that law enforcement will never call asking for money or threatening arrest.

“It is an art and it is a science and it is a lot of work but they are successful and that’s the problem,” said Gofstein, PIO of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.