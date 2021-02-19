Sawzall to the face gets a bullet to the groin after attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An man who allegedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter was met with a bullet to the groin after allegedly pulling a Sawzall on vehicle’s owner.

According to the Pike County Sheriff, a man living on Clines Chapel Road discovered someone trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle on Tuesday.

When the home owner confronted the alleged thief, the home owner said the man hit him in the face with a Sawzall. The men began to fight, and the home owner shot the alleged thief in the groin, according to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans’ report.

The alleged thief dropped the Sawzall, got in a silver 4 door Chevy truck with front end damage, and drove away.

The sheriff is now looking for Jonathan Thompson, 28, last known address of 965 Fairview Rd., Peebles, Ohio 45660. Warrants have been issued for Jonathan Thompson and anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.