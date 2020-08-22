“Save the Post Office” rallies held outside central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As concerns about widespread mail delays grow, protesters nationwide, including central Ohio, gathered Saturday for “Save the Post Office” rallies.

Locally, demonstrators gathered for rallies planned at post offices in Whitehall, Linden, Lewis Center, Marysville, and at Henderson and High, holding signs and making noise in support of the United States Postal Service.

Protesters also called for the resignation of President Donald Trump’s new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

“It’s a public good that needs to be taken care of by our government so that we can have mail every day,” said organizer Mary Mynatt. “And it’s incredible that somebody would want to destroy it.”

Organizer said this is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but an issue that affects all Americans.