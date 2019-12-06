Save pets lives and your money by donating blood

The family pet is a must in numerous households around Central Ohio.

One of the things little fluffy’s owners often overlook is donations. What? How can fluffy help anyone? Blood of course!

We all have either heard about or know of someone’s cat or dog that needed surgery.

Well, those procedures need a blood supply in order to keep the animal alive during the surgery. The only place they can get this life-saving blood is through donors like your pets.

“We have been very busy in the hospital [this week] because we had nine patients in need of blood product,” said Blood Bank Supervisor Maria Cristina Iazbik. “Some of them received red blood cells, some of them received plasma, and some plasma and red blood cells.”

Dog blood donation bag Photo by Tony Mirones

The animals were there for surgery.

Without the blood supply, their health could have been at risk. That is where you and your pet can help by donating blood.

The qualifications are simple, according to the OSU Hummel & Trueman Hospital for Companion Animals.

The qualifications are:

Eligible dog/cat:

Be healthy and friendly

Be between the ages of 1 and 6

Donate at least 5 or 6 times a year

Weight 55 pounds or more (dogs)/ 10 pounds or more (cats)

Senior Veterinary Student Rachel Braun gives blood donor “Callie” a quick exam. Photo by Tony Mirones

Should they meet these requirements you can then call the hospital to schedule an appointment that is more thorough than an annual check-up, valued at $350.

When there, your four-legged loved one will receive a physical exam to make sure it is healthy and free from disease.

Should there be an illness, you will have to pay for the treatment, but you would have to do that anyway.

“In a regular wellness exam, you don’t get the testings that we get done,” explained Iazbik. “We will do above and beyond the average testing looking for your dog exposed to diseases in the past.”

Hummel & Trueman Hospital for Companion Animals Photo by Tony Mirones

There are other benefits for animals who participate in the Blood Bank.

At no cost, the pets will receive a complete blood count (CBC), chemistry profile, and test for heartworm disease and tick-borne diseases in dogs. Note that there will also be heartworm preventative care, flea and tick control products, and high-quality nutrition.

“We will provide free food as long as the animal is in the program and heartworm and flea and tick prevention medication,” said Iazbik.

The OSU Veterinary Medical Center has a number of frequently asked questions and answers for potential blood donors on its website.