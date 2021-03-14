Save Ohio Pets hold free spay and neuter clinic in Franklin County; register for future monthly clinics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the first time, Save Ohio Pets spayed and neutered 100 pets in Franklin County for those who need government assistance.

The free mobile clinic was created to help pet parents who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the spay and neuters, wellness checks were also offered, and any animals who were registered for their services were given pet food and toys as well.

“A lot of people just can’t afford to take care of them in a way they need to be taken care of,” said Susan Geier, co-director of Save Ohio Pets. “It’s very expensive. Our mission is to help people keep their pets healthy, keep them in their home, reduce unwanted litters, and also, to reduce the number of animals going into shelters.”

Appointments are required to receive the services, along with proof of government assistance.

Appointments for further monthly clinics can be scheduled in advance by visiting the Save Ohio Pets website or by calling 855-243-7283 (SAVE).