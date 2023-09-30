COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Will the Powerball jackpot top $1 billion for the second straight time?

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $960 million, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second time in a row it has been within spitting distance of $1 billion.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46 and the Powerball is 22. The Power Play multiplier is 2x.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on July 19, when it netted one ticket in California an annuity valued at $1.08 billion, the third-largest prize in the game’s history. Since then, there have been 30 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Saturday’s winning ticket is worth a one-time cash payment of $441.4 million. Winners of the jackpot can choose to be paid out in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period for the full amount (each payment increases by 5% annually). Both prize amounts are before taxes are taken out.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s history are:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 $960 Million (estimated) – Sept. 30, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018

Of those top 10 jackpots, none have been won in Ohio.

Wednesday’s drawing saw more than 1.8 million winning tickets sold, with four matching all five white balls to win $1 million each, four tickets worth $100,000 each, and 39 tickets worth $50,000 each.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each with an optional $1 Power Play multiplier option which applies to all prizes except the jackpot.

The odds of winning a prize of any size are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds don’t change due to the number of tickets sold but are based on the chance of someone selecting the correct combination of numbers.