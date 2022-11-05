COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s record Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday are 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69. The Powerball is 20 and the Power Play is 3X.

The cash option for Saturday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket (or tickets) $782.4 million — split evenly if there are multiple winning tickets. If the winners choose to take the full jackpot, the money would be paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, with a 5% annual increase every year until the final payment — again, divide evenly among winning the winning tickets.

Saturday’s jackpot is the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Until this drawing, the biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$1.6 billion (estimated), Nov. 5, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, for the 39th time, no ticket matched the winning numbers. According to the Powerball website, should no one match Saturday’s numbers and win the jackpot, it will tie a record for the number of drawings (40) without a winner. The longest streak ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a winning ticket in California claiming $699.8 million on the 41st drawing.

Powerball offers several other prizes aside from the jackpot. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, and 60, the Powerball 23, and the Power Play was 2X. While no one won the big money, 16 tickets matched the five winning numbers, netting $1 million each, and were sold in Arizona, California (2 tickets), Colorado, Georgia (2 tickets), Maryland (2 tickets), Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey (2 tickets), New York, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia. Three tickets, one each in Arkansas, Montana, and New Jersey, matched the five winning numbers and the Power Play, doubling the prize to $2 million.

According to the Powerball website, an estimated 7,250,620 tickets won at least one prize in Wednesday’s drawing for a total of $74.94 million paid out.

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

Winners of the big jackpot have 60 days after the date of ticket verification to decide if they want to take the annuity or the cash payout.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.