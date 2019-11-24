Saturday marked last OSU home game for Conrad’s College Gifts store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday marked the end of an era for one Ohio State staple.

It was the last home game for Conrad’s College Gifts on Lane Avenue.

The location will close permanently at the end of the year.

It’s been in the same spot for 50 years.

The sibling co-owners said they are retiring from the retail business.

Another family member will continue to operate a Conrad’s location at Easton.

The family said Saturday was bittersweet.

“We’re very proud,” said co-owner Bennett Cohen. “It’s always been like a landmark, an institution as people call it, here for many years. We’ve had a lot of former players come in, past presidents, past coaches and just a lot of fans from all over.”

The owners are looking for tenants to lease the Lane Avenue building, but they said they are also open to selling the property.