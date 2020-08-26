Salvation Army: demand for food pantries jumped 193% during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohioans are struggling with unprecedented hunger during the COVID-19 health crisis. Since March, the Salvation Army in Central Ohio has seen a 193 percent spike in demand for food pantry services.

The increase, as of August 25th, included 468,010 meals served to 54,227 individuals in 20,166 households.

Area coordinator Major Debra Ashcraft explained, “There’s so many people who have never needed help before. They’ve either had their hours cut at work, they’ve lost their jobs or they were just struggling but making ends meet and with the high cost of food, they need help to put food on the table for their families.”

To keep up with the increased need, the Salvation Army expanded services Wednesday with a satellite food pantry on the far east side of Columbus. The organization borrowed space in the parking lot of New Birth Christian Ministries on Refugee Road to set up a drive-thru operation. It was in addition to five permanent sites already operating throughout Central Ohio.

“This area is a bit further east than where we have a Salvation Army facility. We know there’s a great need and very few resources,” Ashcraft said.

The first car arrived at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and by the time the pantry opened at 9:30 a.m., the queue of vehicles snaked around the building. Within a half hour, staff had handed out more than half of the food boxes packed for the event. In total, they served 384 people.

“I think people really do appreciate it, especially somebody who’s not able to work or go places on their own to get food on their own. So I think it really helps a whole lot,” said Sharon Collier.

Collier is living on a fixed income and because of health concerns, tries to limit her exposure to other people.

“I am a senior so you know you can’t go everywhere,” she explained. “You can’t know if everyone’s wearing a mask and you don’t want to take the chance of getting the coronavirus.”

Other families with children at the pantry were experiencing other challenges.

“It’s kind of putting everyone in a stressful situation,” said Jaeoanna Slate-Pitman.

The mother of three young children explained time and money are tight with the health crisis forcing remote learning and limited access to meals.

“This is literally around the corner so it’s a really big convenience and a really big blessing for real,” Slate-Pitman said of the satellite pantry.

A $25 donation is enough to pack one of the boxes distributed Wednesday with 36 meals for a family. With declining grant money from sources during the pandemic, Major Ashcraft explained the organization is increasingly reliant on community donations.

“We are grateful for the donations we have had and we hope that other people will also think about feeding another family,” she said.

The satellite pantry will continue operating at 3475 Refugee Road from 9:30-11 a.m. on September 9th, September 23rd, October 7th and October 21st. No reservations are necessary and food is distributed on a first come-first served basis.

To make a donation, you can text Hope4cbus to 41444, visit SalvationArmyCentralOhio.org, or call Shelley Brown-Kujkowski at 614-437-2145.