Safety notice issued after student’s vehicle stolen by armed suspects near Ohio State’s campus

New report shows increase in reported sexual assaults on Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice after a car was stolen by armed suspects near campus. 

According to the alert issued by OSU, on January 1, at about 4am, a female student was sitting in her are near the intersection of Indianola Avenue and E. 15th Avenue when two unknown male suspects approached her vehicle.  

Police reports state that one of the male suspects knocked on the student’s car window, while another opened her passenger door and pointed a gun demanding that she get out of the vehicle.  

The suspects stole the vehicle, driving eastbound. No injuries were reported.  

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-4545.  

