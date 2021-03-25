Safety crews prepare for possibly of power outages due to strong winds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crews are preparing for the possibility of power outages and downed power lines as a result of the strong winds expected to move into central Ohio, on Thursday evening.

“We’ve been watching the weather reports just like everybody else is,” said Dave Callahan, the emergency preparedness manager for AEP Ohio.

According to Callahan, some crews will be out overnight responding to downed power lines. If there are outages, he said crews will work to restore service to impacted areas when there is daylight, and it is safer for them to work.

“We’ll call out what I call skeleton crews tonight just to respond to those hazardous emergencies, and they’re much more efficient in getting work done as soon as that light gets up,” he said. “It’s just a little too dangerous to put all those people out there in the dark.”

Callahan also said AEP notified its contractors and other nearby utility companies that assistance might be needed.

“We’ve notified the mutual assistance communities, so other utilities around us,” he explained. “They’re all aware of the weather we’re expecting — of course, some of those are expecting that weather as well — and we can ask for assistance through that mutual assistance process.”

Anyone who encounters a downed power line is encouraged to stay away at least 50 feet away from it, Callahan said.

For information on how to report a downed power line or a power outage, click here.