‘Safety comes first:’ Gateway Film Center temporarily shuts down during COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For a second time this year, the Gateway Film Center is temporarily shutting its doors. The independent theater near the Ohio State campus announced on social media it was suspending in-person screenings and entertainment until further notice.

“Safety comes first and health comes first,” explained organization president Chris Hamel.

The initial shutdown closed Gateway for nearly five months. It reopened on August 31st, rolling out additional safety measures like social distancing markers, online admissions and 30 percent capacity or below in its auditoriums.

Even with the added precautions, the theater’s board of directors were growing concerned watching the surging COVID-19 cases in Central Ohio and statewide. They decided to prioritize safety over revenue.

Hamel said, “We need to sustain the organization just like every other business does, but we’re going to continue to make safety and health the highest priority.”

He explained the theater will remain closed while the board monitors the evolving health crisis. Members will make a determination when new case numbers and other key indicators decline.

Instead of in-person events, Gateway is offering virtual film screenings. You can find a list of offerings here.

The Gateway Film Center is a nonprofit organization and relies on public support. If you’d like to donate, you can find more information here.