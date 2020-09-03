Safety alert issued after reports of students attacked in OSU campus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police on the campus of the Ohio State University issued a public safety notice Thursday following two assaults in the campus area.

The assaults happened Wednesday night, according to police.

In the first incident, police said a man was walking along High Street when another man standing across the street yelled something to him. The two exchanged words, after which police say one man punched the other in the face.

The victim left the immediate area and called police from the area of West 12th Avenue and College Road.

While taking the report from the first incident, two students approached officers and described a similar incident. Police said the students reported being followed by two other people in a Honda sedan from the Chittenden Avenue area to the Ohio Union.

Police said the people got out of the car and attacked the students. No injuries were reported in the second incident.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed these incidents, or who may have information related to these crimes, is encouraged to call The Ohio State University Police Division (OSUPD) at 614-292-2121.