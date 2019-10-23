Safety alert issued after report of man climbing through OSU student’s bedroom window

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice after a report of a man breaking into a student’s off-campus bedroom.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on East Woodruff Avenue.

According to the safety alert, a female student woke up to find a man standing inside her first-floor bedroom. The student screamed and the man fled through a bedroom window.

Police believe the man entered through the window. Two paint buckets were found outside the bedroom window.

No property was reported missing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

