Safety alert issued after OSU student reports being robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a neighborhood safety notice after a student said she was robbed at gunpoint at her off-campus home.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on East 13th Avenue.

A female student said she returned home expecting her door to be unlocked. Instead the door was locked and she couldn’t get in.

She told police an unknown man then left her apartment, trying to steal some of her property. She said when confronted, he pointed a gun and demanded her cell phone.

The man was last seen fleeing in an unknown direction. No description of a suspect was provided.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.