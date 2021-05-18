Saddleberk lands gig as North Market Bridge Park’s butcher

Photo provided by Saddleberk– Saddleberk will open its first shop at North Market Bridge Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– North Market Bridge Park has found its butcher shop and grocery.

One of the remaining spaces within the Dublin public market will be filled this summer by Saddleberk. It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar shop for the pork farming business owned by Dave Rigo, Greg Lehman, and John Sommers.

At least two of those names should ring a bell — Rigo and Lehman are the founders of Watershed Distillery. Lehman still runs the distillery and its restaurant. Rigo left that business in 2018 and now oversees the day-to-day of Saddleberk as CEO.

“We thought it would be kinda stupid if we didn’t do this,” Rigo said.

Saddleberk had been looking for a retail space even prior to the pandemic, but none of the opportunities felt right, he said. At North Market Bridge Park, the build-out is less and it’ll open already flanked with established neighbors and plenty of traffic.

That made for an ideal place to try their first retail operation.

Saddleberk’s business is raising and selling Berkshire pork and while the shop will have plenty of that, it’ll be more than just its own products. The butcher shop will have beef, chicken, lamb, and other meats sourced from other farms and producers. There also will be dairy and fresh produce.

Being part of North Market Bridge Park, it’ll have a menu of prepared items as well. “Americana” is how Rigo described those plans — burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, poutine. The menu is being developed by a former sous chef from Watershed.

North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe, in a release (and in past conversations), emphasized the importance of fresh offerings for visitors to the market regardless of locations.

Grocery and a butcher are at the historic heart of a public market. Saddleberk will essentially be at the physical heart of North Market Bridge Park, taking the largest space in the market right in the center of the expanse.

“We are thrilled to have landed the most elevated butcher, produce, provisions, and chef-driven prepared foods combo concept Central Ohio has ever seen,” Wolfe said in the release. “Dave and Greg are proven tastemakers and their new concept will no doubt be groundbreaking for the central Ohio and national food scenes.”

