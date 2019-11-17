Live Now
Runners raise money for Make-a-Wish at Columbus Hot Chocolate races

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s known as America’s sweetest race and it’s for a sweet cause.

The Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K races will be held Sunday morning to help children Make-A-Wish. 

The race series started in Chicago in 2008.

Since then, more than 200,000 participants have run for chocolate.

15K and 5K finishers will be indulging in everything chocolate at the post-race party.

They’ll enjoy music, hot chocolate merchandise, a finisher’s mug filled with hot chocolate and fondue.

Make-A-Wish is the official race charity.

Money raised here helps make dreams come true for children with critical illnesses.

Research shows children who have wishes granted build physical and emotional strength needed to fight their illnesses.

