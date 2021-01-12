Rumpke now accepting more plastics for recycling

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Yogurt containers, butter tubs and fruit cups are now all being accepted by Rumpke for recycling.

Rumpke has announced #5 plastic tubs have been added to the materials the company will now accept for recycling.

This includes containers such as butter, sour cream and cottage cheese tubs as well as yogurt and fruit cups acceptable in Rumpke’s curbside and drop box programs.

According to the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, these items need to be empty and clean before being they’re put in the recycling cart. Lids and labels can be left on but the foil tops that sometimes come on yogurt containers should be removed and not recycled.

To learn more about all of the materials accepted as part of Franklin County’s recycling program, visit RecycleRight.org.