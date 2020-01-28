RSV and how to help your child not fall victim to it

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is described by the Centers for Disease Control as a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most people.

However, RSV can be serious particularly in infants and older adults and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year old.

In 2016, Shanisty Ireland’s son Adam was hospitalized for five days at Nationwide Children’s Hospital due to RSV.

He was six weeks old at the time.

Adam eventually fought off the infection and today is a happy, healthy three-year-old.

Ireland and Nationwide Children’s Hospital doctor Asuncion Mejias visited NBC4 recently to discuss RSV, the symptoms to watch for, and how to keep young children from going through what Adam went through.

