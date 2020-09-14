Routine patrol turns into drug investigation, 3 arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Ross County Sheriff’s deputy made three arrests Monday after stopping to help what appeared to be stranded motorists.

“Early this morning one of my deputies was on routine patrol in the 31000 block of U.S. 50,” Ross County Sheriff George Lavender wrote on Facebook. “The deputy came across what appeared to be a vehicle parked in the roadway having mechanical issues.”

After identifying the men, Jacob Johnson, 29, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Franklin County.

The deputies then found heroin, methamphetamine, prescriptions drugs, marijuana, and items the Sheriff’s Office says are consistent with drug trafficking.

The other two men, Clayton Martin, 46, and James West, 52, were arrested and charged with Obstructing Official Business. All three men were taken to the Ross County Jail.

According to the sheriff, more charges will be filed when the investigation is finished.

