COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a crash on State Route 315 northbound that left a car on its top and closed the Route 315 NB ramp near Bethel Road.

The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. on Sunday and involves two vehicles.

The victim of the crash was taken to Riverside Hospital.

Motorists should use an alternate route, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.