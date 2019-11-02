Trooper injured, suspect in custody following high-speed chase along Routes 270 and 33

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in custody and a trooper was injured after a high-speed pursuit along Route 270 and Route 33 Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers assisted the Gahanna Police in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on westbound I-270 that exited onto U.S. 33 westbound toward Marysville.

When the vehicle entered the city of Marysville, the suspect crossed the median on Route 33 to avoid stop sticks, traveling west on the eastbound side of the road, OSHP said in a statement.

The vehicle then returned to the westbound side of Route 33, where it struck two police vehicles, a Marysville Police cruiser and an OSHP vehicle, according to OSHP.

An OSHP trooper sustained minor injuries and was treated and released. No other officers were injured.

In addition to Gahanna and Marysville Police and the OSHP, Columbus Police Helicopter Unit helped track the vehicle.

According to Gahanna Police Deputy Chief Jeff Lawless, Gahanna police were notified by Columbus Police about the pursuit. Gahanna then picked up the pursuit when the vehicle was traveling south on Route 270, but couldn’t get a second police cruiser involved fast enough.

When the suspected vehicle turned around and began heading northbound, Gahanna PD was able to pursue the vehicle west to Route 33. At that point, the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and followed it to its end in Westerville.

The pursuit, which began at approximately 1:20 p.m., was over by 1:40 p.m., according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended peacefully, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.