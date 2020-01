PERRY COUNTY (WCMH) — State Route 204 near Custers Point Road in Perry County is closed following a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday night.

Two victims were transported to Columbus hospitals from the scene via ambulance, while a third was flown out via helicopter.

Two victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, the third to Mount Carmel East.

State Route 204 is closed in the area of Custers Point Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No further information was available at this time.