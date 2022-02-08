ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than two months.

Jeanna Hatfield, 44, is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Jeanna has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeanna’s parents said they have not seen or heard from their daughter since Nov. 25, 2021.

Jeanna’s last known residence was in Clarksburg, but she frequently visited Columbus, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.