ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A veteran and cyclist came to the rescue of an eight-week-old puppy in Ross County Monday.

According to a post on the Ross County Humane Society’s Facebook page, the puppy had fallen between 80 and 100 feet down a ravine, landing on a slate rock ledge near a small waterfall.

Kenda, an eight-week-old puppy, fell about 100 feet into a ravine Monday.

When Humane Society staff went to the scene, they could not reach the dog, being able to hear him cry, but not see him because he was too far down.

Joe Lawhorn, a veteran and professional cyclist, answered a call put out on social media for help in rescuing the mixed-breed puppy.

According to the post, Lawhorn climbed nearly 100 feet down the ravine and was able to rescue the puppy, who was taken to the North Fork Animal Clinic to be examined and was then released to the shelter.

The dog was part of a five-dog litter the Humane Society was picking up when he ran off.

The dog was named Kenda after one of Lawhorn’s cycling sponsors (Kenda Tire Road N Gravel), as were his littermates — Rudy (Rudy Project North America), Fuji (Fuji Bikes), Marque (Marque Cycling), and Irwin (Irwin Cycling).

Kenda and his littermates will be available for adoption in a few days, the Humane Society posted.





