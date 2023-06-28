KINGSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Ross County Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on State Route 180 in Kingston in northeastern Ross County at approximately 2:15 p.m.

A 2021 Nissan 370Z, driven by a 42-year-old Chillicothe man, was driving northeast on SR-180 when, according to police, it crossed into the other lane, hitting a 2000 Jeep Wrangler, which was being driven by a juvenile. A 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by a 53-year-old Laurelville woman, was hit by debris from the crash.

The Nissan’s driver was mechanically extracted from the car, OSHP said. He was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, for treatment of serious injuries. The juvenile was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, also for serious injuries. The woman was not hurt in the crash.

SR-180 was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by MedFlight, Harrison Township EMS, Green Township EMS, and Colerain EMS and Fire.