CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH)–Ross County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people for aggravated robbery Tuesday.

Brandon Stodge, 34, was charged with Felonious Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Burglary, and Weapons Under Disability.

Caitlin Ratliff, 33, was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness said that he drove by a house in the 7000 block of County Road 550, which he knew the owner, and saw a vehicle in the driveway that should not be there.

The witness says he found a male and female there and confronted them. The witness said the male suspect showed a gun and ordered him to the ground, and the two suspects ran away into a wooded area and heard a gunshot.

Deputies arrived after the victim called for help and notice the two suspects leaving the wooded area and getting into a vehicle with three other people inside.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.