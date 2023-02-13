CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office sent a notice to the community about two teenage boys who ran away from a juvenile justice center Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office states that 15-year-old Cannon Battle and 16-year-old Phiroj Pithakotey ran away from the Lighthouse Youth Center near Bainbridge. The center is described on its website as a juvenile justice and residential treatment center.

Battle is from Cincinnati and stands 5’5″ while weighing 144 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a birthmark under his right eye. Pithakotey is from Reynoldsburg with law enforcement stating he is 5’7″, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Cannon Battle (left) and Phiroj Pithakotey (right): Courtesy Photos/Ross County Sheriff’s Office

The RSCO warns individuals to use caution and call police if you see them. Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff George W. Lavender Jr.’s office at 740-773-1185.