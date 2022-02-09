ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A pair of teenagers has been reported missing in Ross County Wednesday.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said Aeris Kiefel, 16, and Ayden Giffen, 14, are presumed to be together.

Aeris is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blonde hair with red on the top and blue eyes.

Aeris was last seen at noon Wednesday on Apollo Lane. She was last seen wearing a black and blue hoodie with a “Hustle” logo and red sweat pants.

Ayden is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Ayden was last seen at the Western Avenue Kroger at 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and white sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

