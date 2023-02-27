Suspected drugs were confiscated from two suspects during a traffic stop south of Chillicothe. (Courtesy/Ross County Sheriff’s Office)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men pulled over for a traffic stop south of Chillicothe, had prior arrest warrants, and were charged with drug possession, among other charges, Saturday in Ross County.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations while driving on U.S. Route 23 near Rozelle Creek Road, about eight miles south of Chillicothe. One deputy found that 59-year-old Marvin Puckett, of McDermott, was driving without a valid drivers license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Waverly Police Department.

A second deputy with a K-9 unit conducted a probable-cause search after detecting an odor of narcotics. Found were plastic bags containing an unknown amount of suspected Fentanyl and approximately 224 grams of methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a passenger, 46-year-old William Walters, of Otway, also had prior warrants from the Adult Parole Authority and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were arrested for their prior warrants and on charges of drug possession, possessing drug instruments and paraphernalia.

Upon arriving at Ross County Jail, it was discovered Puckett had an additional bag of suspected methamphetamine in his pants. Additional charges are pending based on the results of lab tests of the suspected drugs.

Anyone with information on this incident or drug tips is asked to call the US-23 Major Crimes Task Force at 740-775-1208.