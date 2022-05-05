CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury found a Ross County woman guilty on charges related to the overdose death of Charlotte “Emily” Turner.

Ginger A. Gonz was found guilty Thursday of corrupting another with drugs after Chillicothe detectives found she supplied drugs that led to Turner’s overdose death, according to a news release the Chillicothe Police Department.

According to her obituary, Turner, of Chillicothe, died on May 6, 2020 at the age of 32.

Corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, is punishable between two and eight years in prison. Gonz’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 31, police said.