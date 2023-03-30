CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Ross County woman was arrested and charged with aggravated arson after a residential fire on Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce State Fire Marshal’s Office, 52-year-old Candy Taylor of Kingston, allegedly set fire to her home and garage on Second Street, about 11 miles north of Chillicothe. The home and garage were reportedly destroyed. In addition, a neighboring residence also sustained damage.

Both structures were occupied, and multiple aid departments were dispatched to the scene, however, investigators did not share if any people were injured during the fire.

Taylor was arrested for one count of aggravated arson. She was issued a $25,000 bond and her case will be presented to the Ross County Prosecutors Office for possible additional charges.