CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy.

Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department.

“I ask that you keep Mont’s family and Sheriff’s Office staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender, Jr. wrote in a social media post.