ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they said was last seen on June 26.

Jessica Snively, 32, was last seen on Blain Highway and U.S. 23.

Jessica is 32 years old and is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Jessica has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.