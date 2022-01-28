YELLOWBUD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Angel Marolt who ran away from her home Friday morning.

Marolt — who is 5 feet 2 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and red and black hair — disappeared between 1 and 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Marolt is believed to be traveling with a 33-year-old white male toward West Virginia in a maroon Jeep Liberty with the license plate JLT8252, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with may call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1186.