CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

The deputy was one of two people shot in Chillicothe at about 5 p.m., Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed. The sheriff’s office confirmed the deputy, Sgt. Eric Kocheran, is in stable condition. Irwin said he was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The other person, a suspect in the deputy’s shooting, was transported to a local hospital. Irwin did not have information on the suspect’s condition.

Witnesses near the scene confirmed there was a heavy police presence outside sheriff’s office, but did not know the cause.

BCI has been called to the scene, Irwin confirmed. He did not have information on the cause of the shooting.