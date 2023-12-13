CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – For people in need of a warm place to stay this winter, a new resource center in Ross County is now open, providing more than just a warm bed.

For the past couple of years, Ross County Community Action operated four shelters but had to move due to various reasons. The location that opened up this week is the county’s fifth and final location.

“We are providing overnight shelter services and also day services to provide a variety of different supportive services to individuals that may need it,” Julie Bolen, executive director of Ross County Community Action, said.

The location used to be a lumber store, but now provides resources like peer recovery support, a kitchen, washer and dryer, as well as coordinated transportation that takes people to and from other community resources.

Right now, 65 cots are set up, but there’s room for more. On the first night, 29 individuals used the center’s services.

“When people come in, they’re assigned a cot number and then they’re also assigned a locker number so they’re able to store their items in their locker throughout the day,” Bolen said.

With this being a permanent location, the vision is to add other future housing or development of resources behind the center.

“This is just the beginning,” Bolen said. “We worked really hard to get this open in the last six weeks to provide emergency shelter. It’s getting cold outside, but there is a lot of potential here with this property.”

Over the years, Bolen has seen the increased need for resource centers like this one. Over the last 16 months, community action served 482 people.

“We know the need; we see the need every day,” Bolen said. “So, it’s been heartbreaking knowing when we had to close in April and not have, you know, the service to provide.”

She expects the center to be full within the next couple of weeks as the temperature begins to drop.

“We do have the opportunity to expand and put some more cots in to accommodate the need, but yeah, it’s showing the need, unfortunately, but we’re glad people are utilizing the service,” Bolen said.

Bolen said that having this location permanently eliminates barriers community action had previously.

“That’s amazing for people to know where we’re located and just we’ll be able to set things up differently knowing this is a permanent location and we won’t have to pack up and move in for months,” she said. “So, it’s better for the individuals who are going to use the services and it’s going to really allow us to expand and develop the programs and services that we’re offering here.”

The center is located at 804 Eastern Ave in Chillicothe and is open 24 hours a day. For anyone with questions, reach out to Ross County Community Action by clicking here.