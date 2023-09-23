MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Ross County man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Morgan Township, Scioto County, on Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Big Bear Creek Road near Big Bear Lake at approximately 4:12 p.m.

According to the highway patrol, James R. Davis, 48, of Frankfort, was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson east on Big Bear Creek Road when he drove off the right side of the road, hitting two signs and a tree. The motorcycle then drove over a steep hillside, throwing Davis from the bike, police said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state patrol is continuing to investigate the crash, saying it believes alcohol played a role in the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2, the Morgan Fire Department, and the Scioto County Coroner.