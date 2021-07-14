Ross County man arrested after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Tuesday night following a standoff with Ross County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dominique McQueary, 30, faces charges of domestic violence, obstructing justice, aggravated menacing, and multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants from Franklin County.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a man threatening people at Northcreek apartments on Clinton Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned that McQueary was allegedly walking around the complex with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said McQueary then went into one of the apartments.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the complex and called for tactical teams from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department. A negotiator accompanying the tactical teams was able to convince McQueary to surrender without incident.

He was taken to Ross County Jail.