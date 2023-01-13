WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio.

On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered evidence of drug trafficking and called the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force obtained a search warrant and seized over five pounds of marijuana, six ounces of THC extract, two firearms, including an assault rifle, and over $8,000 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Robert Petty, 36, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with assault, abduction and having weapons under disability. Additional charges are possible pending lab results of the evidence, the sheriff’s office said.