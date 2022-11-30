WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for an assault offense, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a church on the 15000 block of State Route 772 in Piketon at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a call of a man who ran into the building saying he had accidentally shot his girlfriend with a handgun. At the scene, deputies placed Snowden in custody.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not release her condition.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting took place in the couple’s car, which was searched and then towed to the sheriff’s office for evidence processing.

Further charges may be filed when the case is presented to the Ross County grand jury.

