CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of Chillicothe. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies said they found about 275 grams of suspected fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as multiple phones, a scale and thousands of dollars in cash.

K-9 Garka. (Ross County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested passenger Kayvonn Lawrence, 19, of Euclid, on an outstanding warrant. Deputies claim Lawrence resisted deputies, injuring one in the process. He has been charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official businesses, while additional charges may come once the office receives lab results on the drugs.

The stop was part of a weekend-long effort by the U.S. 23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force to target vehicles along the route, which runs from the top of Michigan to northern Florida and is a known drug trafficking corridor. The freeway runs through 12 Ohio counties, reaching more than 2.6 million Ohioans.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted 40 traffic stops from Thursday through Sunday, citing six drivers for driving under suspension and arresting six others on active warrants. Five county sheriffs, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Medical and Pharmacy Boards, the State Fire Marshal, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other state and federal agencies collaborate on the task force.