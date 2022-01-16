CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ross County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chillicothe post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-23 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

OSHP said a 2017 Dodge Challenger driven by Michael A. Ward, 27, of Chillicothe, was driving north on US-23 when it traveled into the median and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The Challenger struck a 2014 Ford Flex driven by a 66-year-old Chillicothe woman.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ross County Coroner.

The driver of the Flex and her passenger, a 73-year-old Chillicothe man, were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.