CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A triple shooting in Ross County has turned fatal after Chillicothe police reported one person died Tuesday morning.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, reports of gunfire and screaming were received at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday morning from the 300 block of East Water Street in Downtown, Chillicothe. Upon arrival officers found three people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said two people were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene, but their identity has not yet been released.

The Chillicothe Police Detective Division is currently investigating the shooting but do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information to contact Detective Fyffe at 740-773-1191 or email Christopher.fyffe@chillicotheoh.gov.