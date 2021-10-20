ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 71-year-old Crestline man is dead after a vehicle he was a passenger in was hit in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner Coronado, driven by Jeffrey Palm, 67, of Newark, was driving north on U.S. 23 in the left land when he allegedly made an improper lane change, hitting a 2016 Kia Forte driven by Kenneth Beach, 52, of Crestline.

The Forte spun out of control, traveled across four lanes of traffic, and was hit by a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Robert Tacket, 60, of Springfield.

Roger Beach, 71, of Crestline, was a passenger in the Forte. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenneth Beach was taken by air to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Tackett was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Palm was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Green Township Fire and EMS, Harrison Township EMS, Huntington Township EMS, Med Care, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Med-Flight assisted at the scene.